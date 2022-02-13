Putnam Investments LLC Has $11.05 Million Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $11,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 3.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 41,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $354,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $1,514,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

MOH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.87.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $303.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.61 and a 12-month high of $328.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $297.96 and its 200 day moving average is $286.13.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.