PumaPay (PMA) Price Tops $0.0001

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One PumaPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. PumaPay has a total market cap of $2.98 million and $253,834.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PumaPay has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003928 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00037507 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.29 or 0.00105445 BTC.

PumaPay Profile

PumaPay Profile

PumaPay (PMA) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay's total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 31,131,432,231 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

PumaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

