PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.9% from the January 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
UNLRY opened at $5.37 on Friday. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.02.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 3.57%.
PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Home and Personal Care and Foods and Refreshment. The Home and Personal Care segment relates to the cleaning products, which are used in the household and cosmetic products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (UNLRY)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.