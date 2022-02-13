PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.9% from the January 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

UNLRY opened at $5.37 on Friday. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.02.

Get PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 3.57%.

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Home and Personal Care and Foods and Refreshment. The Home and Personal Care segment relates to the cleaning products, which are used in the household and cosmetic products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.