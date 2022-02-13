Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Prudential (NYSE:PUK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PRUDENTIAL PLC provides retail financial products and services and fund management to many millions of customers worldwide. Their commitment to the shareholders who own Prudential is to maximise the value over time of their investment. They do this by investing for the long term to develop and bring out the best in their people and their businesses to produce superior products and services, and hence superior financial returns. Their aim is to deliver top quartile performance among their international peer group in terms of total shareholder returns. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PUK. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

PUK opened at $32.62 on Friday. Prudential has a 1-year low of $31.93 and a 1-year high of $44.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.10.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential by 73.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential during the third quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Prudential during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Prudential during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

