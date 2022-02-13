Provenire Capital LLC Sells 47,307 Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Provenire Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,307 shares during the quarter. Conduent accounts for about 1.7% of Provenire Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Provenire Capital LLC’s holdings in Conduent were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Conduent by 32.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 208,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 50,742 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Conduent by 84.6% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 74,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 34,003 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Conduent by 45.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CNDT opened at $4.55 on Friday. Conduent Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $968.21 million, a PE ratio of -90.98 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average of $6.09.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CNDT shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Maxim Group raised Conduent to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on Conduent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

