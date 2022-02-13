Provenire Capital LLC Has $676,000 Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Provenire Capital LLC raised its position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,754 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,553 shares during the period. CommScope accounts for approximately 2.5% of Provenire Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Provenire Capital LLC’s holdings in CommScope were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in CommScope by 134.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in CommScope by 140.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CommScope during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CommScope in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CommScope in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $48,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $392,650 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:COMM opened at $8.92 on Friday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -4.46, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.70.
About CommScope
CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.
