Provenire Capital LLC Has $676,000 Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Provenire Capital LLC raised its position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,754 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,553 shares during the period. CommScope accounts for approximately 2.5% of Provenire Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Provenire Capital LLC’s holdings in CommScope were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in CommScope by 134.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in CommScope by 140.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CommScope during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CommScope in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CommScope in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CommScope alerts:

In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $48,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $392,650 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COMM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM opened at $8.92 on Friday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -4.46, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.70.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM).

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.