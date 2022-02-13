Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to post earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26. Prosperity Bancshares posted earnings per share of $1.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $5.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.56 to $6.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 43.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS.

PB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

PB traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.91. The stock had a trading volume of 317,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,456. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.37. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $64.40 and a 52 week high of $83.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 37.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.5% in the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 31,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 10.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

