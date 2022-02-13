ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading 7.1% Higher

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) traded up 7.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.07 and last traded at $40.73. 4,221,195 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 67,535,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.03.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQQQ. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 99,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 3,225.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

