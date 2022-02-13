ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Hits New 1-Year High at $122.02

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $122.02 and last traded at $121.39, with a volume of 4023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.52.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.50 and its 200 day moving average is $87.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 139,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 59,920 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 25,213 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 13,650 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,552,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 17,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

