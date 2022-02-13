ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

PRQR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.85.

Shares of PRQR stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $9.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average is $7.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRQR. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,935,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 44.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,351,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,814 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,833,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 2,680.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 337,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 325,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 17.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,205,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 177,958 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

