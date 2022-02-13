ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.
PRQR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.85.
Shares of PRQR stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $9.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average is $7.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
About ProQR Therapeutics
ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProQR Therapeutics (PRQR)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.