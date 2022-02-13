Project WITH Market Cap Reaches $11.17 Million (WIKEN)

Project WITH (CURRENCY:WIKEN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 12th. In the last seven days, Project WITH has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One Project WITH coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Project WITH has a market capitalization of $11.17 million and approximately $194,180.00 worth of Project WITH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Project WITH Profile

Project WITH (WIKEN) is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2019. Project WITH’s total supply is 1,057,786,429 coins and its circulating supply is 858,338,828 coins. The official website for Project WITH is projectwith.io . The official message board for Project WITH is medium.com/projectwith . Project WITH’s official Twitter account is @Project_WITH_

According to CryptoCompare, “Project WITH is a platform that supports the career development of sports players by utilizing blockchain technology, provides clubs with the optimum window to scout players, and provides fans with the platform of interaction and sharing information that was previously unavailable. “

Project WITH Coin Trading

