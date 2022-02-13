PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens cut PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get PROG alerts:

NYSE:PRG opened at $37.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.87. PROG has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $56.73.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in PROG during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PROG during the third quarter worth about $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PROG by 86.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in PROG by 298.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PROG during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.