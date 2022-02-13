Profund Advisors LLC Sells 476 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DRI. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,932,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,741,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,636 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 350.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 983,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $143,515,000 after acquiring an additional 764,922 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,478.6% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 803,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,650,000 after acquiring an additional 752,252 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 233.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 966,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $146,459,000 after acquiring an additional 676,668 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,891.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 522,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,092,000 after acquiring an additional 495,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DRI opened at $144.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.23 and a 200-day moving average of $146.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.45. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.40 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.95%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DRI. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.78.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

