Profund Advisors LLC Sells 4,374 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,374 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APA. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of APA by 1,336.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,750,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,748,000 after buying an additional 4,419,505 shares in the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,520,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in APA by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 25,938,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,061 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in APA by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,741,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,378 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in APA in the 2nd quarter worth $38,632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA opened at $34.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $36.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APA shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Europe boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.47.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

