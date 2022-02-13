Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 7.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Livent by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,061,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,572 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Livent during the second quarter worth approximately $16,096,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Livent by 56.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,993,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,598,000 after purchasing an additional 719,152 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Livent by 58.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,830,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,310,000 after acquiring an additional 677,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the second quarter worth $11,952,000. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LTHM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.64.

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $22.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -255.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 3.63. Livent Co. has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $33.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.16.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

