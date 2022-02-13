Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,797 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Lennar by 21.9% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 607,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,945,000 after purchasing an additional 109,103 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lennar by 11.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 37.4% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 64.2% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 660,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,589,000 after acquiring an additional 258,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth $1,036,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.53.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $91.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.75. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $77.86 and a one year high of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 9.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.50%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.