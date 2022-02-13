Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 10,275 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 101.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,275 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in KE were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BEKE. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KE in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in KE by 264.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in KE by 342.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in KE in the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in KE in the 2nd quarter worth about $365,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays started coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.91.

Shares of BEKE stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.34, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of -1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.21 and its 200 day moving average is $20.06. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $76.92.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

