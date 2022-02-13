Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT) to report earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Procept BioRobotics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.39). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Procept BioRobotics will report full year earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($1.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.67). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Procept BioRobotics.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRCT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procept BioRobotics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Procept BioRobotics from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCT. CPMG Inc bought a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $428,145,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,236,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,214,000. Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,855,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Procept BioRobotics stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.97. The stock had a trading volume of 125,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 23.94 and a quick ratio of 23.21. Procept BioRobotics has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $47.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.27.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia.

