Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Short Interest Down 80.0% in January

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get Premier Foods alerts:

PRRFY stock remained flat at $$7.91 during trading on Friday. 27 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742. Premier Foods has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.52.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.