Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$65.00 to C$80.00. The company traded as high as $52.27 and last traded at $52.14, with a volume of 4781 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.61.

PDS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDS. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the second quarter valued at $8,410,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 72,588.5% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 101,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 100,898 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 38.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 340,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,733,000 after purchasing an additional 94,300 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 274,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after acquiring an additional 77,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 53,370 shares in the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $707.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.29.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $295.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.08 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 21.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. will post -9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

