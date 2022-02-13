PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) PT Raised to C$21.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. lifted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. ATB Capital restated a na rating and set a C$15.50 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty to C$18.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$19.11.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

PSK opened at C$17.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$14.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of C$12.20 and a 12-month high of C$17.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.