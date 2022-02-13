Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC Sells 2,509 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC reduced its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 183,471 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the quarter. Autodesk makes up about 2.9% of Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $52,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 13.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,716 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 19,046.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,806 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 17,713 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,546 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,749. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADSK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. OTR Global lowered shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.93.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $227.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.35. The firm has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.40 and a 12-month high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

