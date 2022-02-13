Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC Decreases Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,590,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,783 shares during the quarter. Pegasystems makes up about 11.2% of Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC owned 1.95% of Pegasystems worth $202,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

PEGA opened at $97.57 on Friday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.02 and a 52-week high of $148.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -336.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is presently -41.38%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PEGA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Pegasystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $163.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.44.

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $29,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $100,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,931 shares of company stock worth $316,075 in the last quarter. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.