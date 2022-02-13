Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 429,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PTAM stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Friday. Potash America has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.

Potash America Company Profile

Potash America, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the development of fertilizer and agri-business assets. Its assets include Potash, Montmorillonite, Bentonite, and Gypsum. The company was founded by Matthew Markin on July 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

