Port Capital LLC Has $201,000 Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Port Capital LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Port Capital LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 191.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 68.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $11,173,761.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,969 shares of company stock worth $13,281,551. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PSX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.73.

PSX stock opened at $93.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.32%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

