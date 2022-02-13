Port Capital LLC Grows Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Port Capital LLC increased its holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 371,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,371 shares during the quarter. LCI Industries makes up about 2.5% of Port Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Port Capital LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $50,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,668,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,732,000 after buying an additional 17,834 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 767,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,845,000 after buying an additional 21,017 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,144,000 after buying an additional 9,822 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 3.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 657,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,578,000 after buying an additional 23,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 260.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 543,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,463,000 after buying an additional 393,105 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

In related news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $235,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LCII opened at $122.75 on Friday. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $113.48 and a 52-week high of $163.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.45.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.47. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.