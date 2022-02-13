Port Capital LLC Grows Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Port Capital LLC boosted its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 976,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,178 shares during the period. RLI accounts for approximately 4.9% of Port Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Port Capital LLC owned 2.16% of RLI worth $97,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in RLI by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,596,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $480,775,000 after acquiring an additional 29,797 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RLI by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,431,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $463,507,000 after acquiring an additional 67,439 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in RLI by 5.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,298,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,981,000 after acquiring an additional 170,655 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in RLI by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RLI by 11.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 714,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,712,000 after acquiring an additional 75,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Get RLI alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $99.03 on Friday. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $98.25 and a fifty-two week high of $117.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.38.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.36. RLI had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RLI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.