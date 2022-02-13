Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Porch Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Porch Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCH opened at $8.67 on Friday. Porch Group has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.50.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 67.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that Porch Group will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $66,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 30,500 shares of company stock valued at $672,535 over the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 4th quarter worth about $6,002,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Porch Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,303,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,324,000 after acquiring an additional 34,105 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Porch Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 535,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,344,000 after acquiring an additional 6,656 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Porch Group by 1,312.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,255,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,642,000 after buying an additional 1,166,712 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

