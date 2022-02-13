Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC) Short Interest Update

Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 247.5% from the January 15th total of 4,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:PHIC opened at $9.80 on Friday. Population Health Investment has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $10.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHIC. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Population Health Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,073,000. CNH Partners LLC increased its position in Population Health Investment by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 132,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 60,405 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Population Health Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Population Health Investment by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 96,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in Population Health Investment by 432.2% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,593,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,456 shares during the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

