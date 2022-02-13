Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ:CPOP) vs. NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Financial Review

Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ:CPOP) and NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Pop Culture Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of NeoGames shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Pop Culture Group and NeoGames’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pop Culture Group $25.53 million 1.50 $4.27 million N/A N/A NeoGames $49.20 million 10.85 $6.51 million $0.41 59.20

NeoGames has higher revenue and earnings than Pop Culture Group.

Profitability

This table compares Pop Culture Group and NeoGames’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pop Culture Group N/A N/A N/A NeoGames 20.50% 21.04% 11.47%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Pop Culture Group and NeoGames, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pop Culture Group 0 0 0 0 N/A NeoGames 0 0 1 0 3.00

NeoGames has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.97%. Given NeoGames’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NeoGames is more favorable than Pop Culture Group.

Summary

NeoGames beats Pop Culture Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pop Culture Group

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd hosts entertainment events to corporate clients in China. The company hosts concerts and hip-hop related events, including stage plays, dance competitions, cultural and musical festivals, and promotional parties, as well as creates hip-hop related online programs; and provides event planning and execution services comprising communication, planning, design, production, reception, execution, and analysis services to advertising and media service providers and industry associations, as well as companies in a range of industries, such as consumer goods, real estate, tourism, entertainment, technology, e-commerce, education, and sports. It also offers marketing services, including brand promotion services, such as trademark and logo design, visual identity system design, brand positioning, brand personality design, and digital solutions; and advertisement distribution services to corporate clients. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Xiamen, China.

About NeoGames

NeoGames S.A. provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology. In addition, the company offers software development and platforms sub-licensing services; and regulation and compliance, payment processing, risk management, player relationship management, and player value optimization services. NeoGames S.A. was incorporated on 2014 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

