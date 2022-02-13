PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) PT Lowered to $17.00

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 230.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PYPD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PolyPid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of PolyPid in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

NASDAQ:PYPD opened at $5.15 on Friday. PolyPid has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The stock has a market cap of $87.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.99.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.19). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PolyPid will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PolyPid in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in PolyPid by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in PolyPid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in PolyPid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in PolyPid by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 204,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 50,395 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

