PolkaFoundry (PKF) Price Reaches $0.80 on Exchanges

PolkaFoundry (CURRENCY:PKF) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. In the last week, PolkaFoundry has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One PolkaFoundry coin can currently be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00001882 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaFoundry has a total market capitalization of $30.82 million and approximately $512,159.00 worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00038229 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00105948 BTC.

About PolkaFoundry

PKF is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,436,597 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

PolkaFoundry Coin Trading

