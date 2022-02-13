Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Invests $3.54 Million in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 13,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 3,488.9% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 62,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,584,000 after buying an additional 60,392 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 69.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 70,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,803,000 after acquiring an additional 29,061 shares during the period. Islet Management LP raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 35.0% during the third quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,038,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 26.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the third quarter worth about $22,340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BILL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $296.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.25.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $236.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.91 and a beta of 2.41. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.00 and a 52-week high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $156.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.58 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. Analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Allison Mnookin sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $816,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.45, for a total transaction of $3,274,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 415,107 shares of company stock valued at $117,889,001. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

