Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Invests $2.44 Million in Artisan Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARTA)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Artisan Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARTA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 245,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $992,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,301,000. Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Acquisition during the third quarter worth $2,394,000. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,984,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARTA stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91. Artisan Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $10.29.

Artisan Acquisition (NASDAQ:ARTA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Artisan Acquisition

Artisan Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Artisan Acquisition Corp is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

