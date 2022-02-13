Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Invests $1.46 Million in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 310.5% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HES opened at $96.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.63. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $57.50 and a 12 month high of $96.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.44 and a beta of 1.79.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

HES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.79.

In related news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 65,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total value of $6,022,878.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $292,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 333,381 shares of company stock valued at $30,391,513. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

