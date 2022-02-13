Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 9,828 Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 40.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.23.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $195.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $183.75 and a 1-year high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.58 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

