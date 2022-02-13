Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 40,746 The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its position in Kroger by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.44.

KR opened at $46.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.35. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $50.15.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Kroger declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

