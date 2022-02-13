Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Acquires New Position in Abri SPAC I Inc (NASDAQ:ASPAU)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abri SPAC I Inc (NASDAQ:ASPAU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,000.

Separately, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abri SPAC I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,662,000.

ASPAU opened at $10.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.34. Abri SPAC I Inc has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $11.63.

