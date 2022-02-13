Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Raises Holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 235.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 718,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 504,152 shares during the quarter. Huazhu Group comprises about 1.1% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.22% of Huazhu Group worth $32,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HTHT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 72.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 22,137 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 74,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 53.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HTHT. Benchmark reduced their price target on Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huazhu Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huazhu Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.62.

Huazhu Group stock opened at $44.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Huazhu Group Limited has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.59 and a beta of 1.41.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 5.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group Limited will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

