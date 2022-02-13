Point72 Europe London LLP Makes New Investment in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 234,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,979,000. Liberty Global makes up approximately 3.5% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Liberty Global by 386.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 35,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 28,107 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the second quarter worth about $538,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Liberty Global by 11.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 55,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the second quarter worth about $12,581,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 616.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

In related news, SVP Andrea Salvato sold 47,500 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $1,324,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 18,265 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $502,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,865 shares of company stock worth $2,226,516. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LBTYA opened at $27.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.58 and its 200-day moving average is $28.21. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $30.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.17.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.20.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.