Point72 Europe London LLP Buys 6,800 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Point72 Europe London LLP raised its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Equitable comprises approximately 2.6% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in Equitable were worth $5,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 18.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Equitable by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 401,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,234,000 after purchasing an additional 23,465 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 465.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 19,688 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQH stock opened at $34.60 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.14 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.58.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $42,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,398,520. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

EQH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

