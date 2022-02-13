Point72 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 60.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,151,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432,319 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $55,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXC. Scotiabank downgraded Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Exelon in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.09.

In other news, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $870,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $695,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 340,708 shares of company stock worth $18,348,908. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $42.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.55. The stock has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.49. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $44.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

