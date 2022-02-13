Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $71.67 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 216.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,138 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.08% of Lockheed Martin worth $71,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,545,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,223,466,000 after acquiring an additional 543,607 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,373,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,654,562,000 after acquiring an additional 360,691 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,286,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,965,680,000 after purchasing an additional 330,694 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,071,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $369,798,000 after purchasing an additional 250,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 392.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 290,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,262,000 after purchasing an additional 231,483 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $396.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $364.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.69. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $398.85. The firm has a market cap of $107.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.86.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 49.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.68.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

