Point72 Asset Management L.P. Decreases Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 872,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $65,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EHC. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Encompass Health by 942.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,477,000 after purchasing an additional 932,445 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,575,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 5,687.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 612,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,886,000 after buying an additional 602,400 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,067,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

EHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet cut Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.22.

Shares of EHC opened at $63.55 on Friday. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

