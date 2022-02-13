Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 716,392 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,591,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 716,392 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 3.03% of Insmed worth $98,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 2,224.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 18,171 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 8.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 12,693 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 11.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 700,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,284,000 after buying an additional 71,772 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 92.0% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,798,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,523,000 after buying an additional 861,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the third quarter worth about $3,175,000.

Get Insmed alerts:

In other news, COO Roger Adsett sold 1,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $29,913.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $1,410,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,208,544 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

INSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Insmed in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.80.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $23.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.68. Insmed Incorporated has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a current ratio of 8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.20.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.