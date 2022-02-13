PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLx Pharma Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing clinically validated and patent-protected PLxGuard(TM) delivery system to provide safe and effective aspirin products. PLx Pharma Inc., formerly known as Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

PLXP has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of PLx Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of PLx Pharma from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXP opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 4.41. PLx Pharma has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.97.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 560.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PLx Pharma will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in PLx Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,520,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PLx Pharma by 968.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after buying an additional 193,655 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PLx Pharma by 153.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after buying an additional 173,297 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in PLx Pharma by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 325,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after buying an additional 168,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in PLx Pharma by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 414,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after buying an additional 148,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

PLx Pharma Company Profile

PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

