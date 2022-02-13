Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.090-$-0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.50 million-$17.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.92 million.

PXLW traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $3.22. The stock had a trading volume of 956,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,492. Pixelworks has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The company has a market cap of $171.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.48.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 34.54% and a negative net margin of 47.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pixelworks will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PXLW. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Pixelworks in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Colliers Securities raised Pixelworks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pixelworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.69.

In other Pixelworks news, Director Daniel Heneghan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $78,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 1,289.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 189,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 175,950 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 1,362.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 185,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category consists of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

