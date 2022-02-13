Pirate Chain (ARRR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $271.83 Million

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 16.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $271.83 million and $868,143.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $1.43 or 0.00003383 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 77.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.70 or 0.00276287 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00077923 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00095439 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004182 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000195 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 190,216,599 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

