Piper Sandler Increases HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $735.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $715.00 to $735.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HUBS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $790.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $830.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $600.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $756.83.

HubSpot stock opened at $544.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $569.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $671.13. The company has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -328.27 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $403.00 and a fifty-two week high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $837.96, for a total transaction of $18,435,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,099 shares of company stock valued at $46,166,705 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $1,912,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,446,000 after buying an additional 10,359 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its holdings in HubSpot by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 1,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,707,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

