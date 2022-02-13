Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.70

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.70 and traded as low as $0.61. Pingtan Marine Enterprise shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 75,351 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $55.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.70.

Get Pingtan Marine Enterprise alerts:

Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.10 million during the quarter. Pingtan Marine Enterprise had a negative net margin of 67.13% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) by 51.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,962 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Pingtan Marine Enterprise worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME)

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, engages in ocean fishing and sale of frozen marine catches. Its products include Japanese threadfin bream, red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret, silver seaperch, slender shad, and spanish mackarel. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Fuzhou, China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.